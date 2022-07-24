Modi to address event marking 10th death anniversary of former SP leader Harmohan Singh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address an event on Monday to mark the 10th death anniversary of Samajwadi Party leader Harmohan Singh Yadav, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi will address the programme marking the 10th death anniversary of Yadav on July 25, 2022 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing, the statement said.

“Harmohan Singh Yadav was a towering figure and leader of the Yadav community. Prime Minister’s participation in the programme is in recognition of the contribution of the late leader for farmers, backward classes and other sections of the society,” said the PMO statement. He died on July 25, 2012 at the age of 91.

Yadav, an important SP leader, considered close to Mulayam Singh Yadav, served in various capacities as MLC, MLA, member of Rajya Sabha. He was the chairman of the Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Mahasabha.

“He was also instrumental in establishing many educational institutions in and around Kanpur with the help of his son Shri Sukhram Singh,” the statement said.

“He was awarded Shaurya Chakra in 1991 for display of valour in protecting the lives of several Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots,” the statement read.