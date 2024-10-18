Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Modi to visit Russia next week to attend 16th BRICS Summit

ByHT News Desk
Oct 18, 2024 02:18 PM IST

The theme of this year's BRICS summit is "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Russia next week to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, scheduled for October 22-23 in Kazan. The summit, which will be held under the chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will bring together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to discuss pressing global issues and cooperation among the BRICS nations.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2024. (via REUTERS)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2024. (via REUTERS)

The theme of this year's summit, "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," is expected to focus on bolstering international cooperation and addressing challenges in global governance.

"The Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration," the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Modi's upcoming visit is his second to Russia this year following an earlier trip to Moscow in July.

The BRICS group takes its name from the initial letters of the five members who joined in 2009 -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

It has since expanded to include Middle Eastern countries, including Iran.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On