Modi to visit Russia next week to attend 16th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Russia next week to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, scheduled for October 22-23 in Kazan. The summit, which will be held under the chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will bring together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to discuss pressing global issues and cooperation among the BRICS nations. Russia's President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2024. (via REUTERS)

The theme of this year's summit, "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," is expected to focus on bolstering international cooperation and addressing challenges in global governance.

"The Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration," the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Modi's upcoming visit is his second to Russia this year following an earlier trip to Moscow in July.

The BRICS group takes its name from the initial letters of the five members who joined in 2009 -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

It has since expanded to include Middle Eastern countries, including Iran.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates