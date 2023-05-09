Modi links goal to become 1 of world’s top 3 economies to Karnataka’s growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India’s endeavour to become one of the world’s top three economies from the current fifth is possible only when Karnataka’s growth gets an impetus. He credited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s “decisive, focused and futuristic approach” for contributing significantly towards the state’s growth and economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Modi the BJP will remain committed to ensuring a bright future for the state and its people. In a video message ahead of elections in Karnataka on Wednesday, he urged people to vote. He said the performance and decisions of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have put Karnataka on the road to becoming the number one state across sectors.

He said the BJP is committed to making Karnataka the number one state in “investment, industry, and innovation” and the top destination for “education, entrepreneurship, and employment.”

He referred to the investment the state has attracted over the past 3.5 years of the BJP government’s tenure. Modi said the state received FDI worth ₹90,000 crore annually even during the Covid pandemic under the BJP’s rule. He added it was nearly three times the investment under the previous government.

“The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream … Your resolution is my resolution,” Modi said.

He promised better infrastructure, improved transportation, and a better quality of life for people in villages and cities. Modi added there should be new opportunities for women and youth.

“For all this, the BJP government will work with full commitment and honesty...When we set an aim together, then no power on earth can stop us from achieving that aim. Therefore, to make Karnataka the number one state in the country, I am seeking your support and blessings. I am urging you all to come and vote on May 10. I am urging you for the sake of the bright future of Karnataka and the future generations.”

Campaigning for the May 10 election ended on Monday. Modi led the BJP’s campaign as the party seeks to retain power in the state even as it is locked in a tight fight with the Congress.

