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'Modi wants youth to make reels instead': Rahul Gandhi at meeting with Sarthak Sidhant, teen who probed CBSE

Sharing a video of his recent meeting with Sarthak Sidhant, Rahul Gandhi lauded the 18-year-old student for questioning the system and pursuing answers.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 08:50 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday praised whistleblower student Sarthak Sidhant and his associate Nisarga Adhikary for uncovering alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking system (OSM) tender process, saying the two young men achieved what even major media organisations and investigative agencies could not.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hosting Sarthak Sidhant.(X/@RahulGandhi)

Sharing a video of his recent meeting with Sarthak Sidhant on X, Gandhi lauded the 18-year-old student for questioning the system and pursuing answers despite his age.

In a Hindi post accompanying the video, Gandhi described Sarthak Sidhant as a young man whose "mindset, courage, and principles" rivalled anyone else's. "Sarthak is 18 years old, yet, in terms of mindset, courage, and principles, he is second to none," the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition wrote.

The Congress leader met Sidhant and his family last Tuesday. Following the meeting, Gandhi shared photographs and a message of support for the student.

"Sarthak, stay firm on your principles," he wrote.

Sidhant has emerged as one of the prominent voices questioning the implementation of the OSM system. He also made a presentation before a parliamentary panel on Tuesday regarding the alleged irregularities in the tendering process linked to the digital evaluation system.

In the video shared on Sunday, Gandhi is seen asking Sidhant how he gathered information related to the alleged discrepancies and commending him for effectively performing the work of investigative journalists.

OSM controversy

The controversy centres on the CBSE's decision to replace traditional paper evaluation with a digital on-screen marking system for Class 12 board examinations.

Questions were raised after some students alleged that the scanned answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, triggering concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatches within the system.

The issue has since escalated into a political controversy. The government recently removed two senior CBSE officials amid the row. However, the Congress has dismissed the action as a cover-up.

Gandhi has demanded the dismissal of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for an independent judicial inquiry into the matter.

 
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