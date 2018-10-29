Modify verdict on firecrackers, Tamil Nadu tells Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu government on Monday asked the Supreme Court to modify its verdict on bursting crackers to allow them to be used on Diwali morning, as per religious practices in the state.

Supreme Court bench led by Justice AK Sikri had last week ruled out a complete ban on bursting firecrackers and allowed green crackers for Diwali and other religious festivals but only for two hours, between 8 pm and 10 pm.

Filed through advocate B Vinod Khanna, the application wants permission between 4:30 am to 6:30 am as well. According to the petition, as far as Diwali celebrations are concerned, each state or sect has a separate set of beliefs, traditions and culture.

The restriction would amount to “rejecting the people with their due religious rights and would subject the people of the state into much hardship”.

Diwali is celebrated in the state early morning to commemorate the death of Narakashura, the evil slain by the Goddess in the early hours of dawn, read plea.

“It would be in the interest of environment not to subject the entire population to burst firecrackers within a stipulated short time as it would lead to larger volume of emissions within a short span.”

