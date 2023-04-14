‘Modiji hamara school acha banva do please…’: Kashmir girl’s heartfelt request goes viral. Watch

A little girl’s request from Jammu and Kashmir to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to renovate her state-run school building has gone viral on social media. In the nearly 5-minute video, Seerat Naaz of Lohai-Malhar village in Kathua district of Jammu gives a visual tour of her government school and complains about the neglected condition of its infrastructure as she says the children are made to sit on the cracked floor.

Screengrab of the viral video. (Facebook)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Acha sa aap (PM Modi) school bana do, dekho kitni gandi farsh hai. Hume neeche baithna pdta hai or hamari uniform gandi ho jati hai or mumma maarti, hamare pass bench nhi hai (Please build a better school for us Modiji, look at how bad the floor is. We are forced to sit on the floor as the school does not have benches. Our uniforms get dirty due to which our mothers scold us,” says Naaz as he shows the dilapidated condition of her school building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The girl also shows the school’s toilet and says, “Dekho hamara kitna ganda toilet hai or toot gya hai. Hamari nayi building ban rhi hai or hume nali m jana padta hai (Look how dirty the toilets are. A new building is being constructed and we are forced to relieve ourselves near the ditch)”

“Modiji, aap poore desh ki sunte ho. Meri bhi sun lo aur achha sa humara yeh school banwa do. Bilkul sundar sa school bana do taaki humein niche na baithna padhe. Taaki Mamma na mare. Taaki achhe se padhai karein. Humara school please achhe se banwa do . Request krti hu aapse, ab mai kya bolu aapse Modiji! (Modi-ji, you listen to all the countrymen. Please listen to me too and build us a good school. The school should be such that we don't have to sit on the floor. So that my mother doesn't cane me. So that we could all study well. Please have a nice school constructed for us. It’s a request Modiji please, now what should I say),” she says as the video ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}