India News
‘A case study’: Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Modi over power crisis, inflation

Rahul Gandhi's attack comes on a day the prime minister began his three-day Europe tour, his first this year.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI file)
Updated on May 02, 2022 12:09 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, coming down heavily on the Centre over the power crisis, unemployment, farmers' issues and inflation, on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eight years of "misgovernance" is a case study.

"Power Crisis

Jobs Crisis

Farmer Crisis

Inflation Crisis

PM Modi’s 8-years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies," Gandhi tweeted.

The former Congress chief's attack comes on a day the prime minister began his three-day Europe tour, his first this year. Reports suggest Modi will have 25 hectic engagements in his trip to as many countries where he will be spending around 65 hours.

On Saturday, Gandhi had slammed Modi over the ongoing power crisis in the country. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi asked the PM whom he would blame for the current "failure" over the crisis, a result of a shortage in coal supplies and plants shutting for maintenance amid soaring electricity demand.

Along with the tweet, Gandhi also shared a video showing the prime minister's past speeches, in which he had promised to make electricity available 24 hours. The video also carried news headlines from various channels anchors speaking on the severity of the issue.

