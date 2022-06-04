Mohan Bhagwat praises Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prthiviraj, terms it a 'world class'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat watched Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's new movie Samrat Prithviraj at Delhi's Chanakyapuri PVR and said this is the first time the clash of Prithviraj Chauhan and Muhammad Ghori has been written in India, in the Indian language and from the Indian perspective. "We have read about Prithviraj Chauhan and Muhammad Ghori. But that was written by others. This is the first time we are getting to see this from the Indian perspective. We are now looking at history from the Indian point of view," the RSS chief said adding that the movie is 'world class'

#WATCH | We used to read our history written by others. We are now looking at history from India's perspective: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said after watching Akshay Kumar-starrer period drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' in Delhi (03.06) pic.twitter.com/yTVf7Nc9ix — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

The special screening was held for the office-bearers of the Sangh, including Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Krishna Gopala, Manmohan Vaidya, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, publicity chief Sunil Ambedkar, and co-promotion chief Narendra Thakur. Akshay Kumar was also present at the screening.

"To protect the honour of India, Indians will have to fight together in the same way as the mighty heroes shown in this film," Bhagwat said.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister watched a special screening of the new movie. On Wednesday Union home minister Amit Shah watched the movie in a special screening and said the movie depicts the Indian culture of respecting and empowering women. “In 1947, India got independent… and an era of cultural revival began in 2014. This would, once again, take the country to new heights where we once were,” Amit Shah said.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie's director, works closely with the Sangh-affiliate Sanskar Bharti.

