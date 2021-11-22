India doesn't need to be a superpower, should aspire to be 'Vishwa Guru’: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday the world needs India to create a balance and that the country can guide every other nation in becoming one family.

"Aatmiyata ka vikas… yahi bharat hai (the growth of mutual understanding, this is India). We need to give a mantra to connect the whole world," Bhagwat said, according to news agency ANI.

Mohan Bhagwat made the remarks while speaking at an event to mark the birth centenary of Suraj Prakash, the founder of Bharatiya Vikas Parishad, an organisation inspired by RSS.

The RSS chief also said that countries that have been superpowers only dominated the world and fulfilled their vested interests.

“India doesn't need to be one. There is a reason why India exists. We are Hindustan despite so many attacks. We are needed to create balance. We are not only becoming mahashakti. There have been superpowers. We need to be Vishwa guru," Bhagwat was quoted as saying by ANI.

"We don't need to ask the world to be like us. People across the world should come and learn. Then they can go back and teach humanism based on their culture and religious practices," he added.

India can give perspective to the world, according to Bhagwat.

“People should come here to build character and we will win hearts should be our determination. We should become an example. That is why this organisation is working," he added.

Dr Vivek Dixit from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Neelu Suri, a nursing officer with RML Hospital, Ramesh Chaudhary, of the Safdarjung Hospital and RML Hospital’s ward boy Ramanand Paswan were among those felicitated by the RSS chief.