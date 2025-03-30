Mohanlal apologises as ‘Empuraan’ sparks a fiery political storm | Controversy explained in 10 points

The controversy around Southern superstar Mohanlal's new movie 'Empuraan' doesn't seem to die down even though the actor has issued a formal apology. The actor acknowledged the discomfort some segments of the film had caused to the fans and assured them that his team had decided to remove such references. Mohanlal plays the lead role in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘L2 Empuraan’.(HT Photo)

"I have come to know that some political and social themes that were included in the unveiling of Empuran, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused considerable distress among many of my loved ones," the actor wrote in a Facebook post.

The film, which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, Lucifer, has sparked backlash from the larger right of the Indian political spectrum.

Amidst the intense criticism unleashed by Sangh Parivar against some portions of the movie, a war of words has been triggered between the BJP and Congress.

Meanwhile, the production team of 'Empuraan' has announced that the film will undergo revisions in response to the controversy.

According to reports, 17 scenes, including those featuring riot sequences and depictions of violence against women, will be edited out.

The Empuraan controversy revolves around a sequence of the film which depicts the 2002 Gujarat riots. It features one of the perpetrators as the main antagonist. The portrayal of the sensitive issue led to political turmoil in Kerala.

The Empuraan controversy: What happened so far