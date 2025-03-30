Mohanlal's apology amid L2 row: 'I have learned that…'

Amid a backlash against his newly released film L2: Empuraan on right-wing social media handles over its portrayal of alleged right-wing politics and covert references to the Gujarat riots, actor Mohanlal has expressed regret for "causing emotional distress" among a section of his fans and announced that the film's makers will remove such scenes. Malayalam film actor Mohanlal during a press meet for his upcoming film 'L2: Empuraan', in New Delhi.(PTI)

The statement by the veteran Malayalam actor comes a day after it was reported that the film's makers have voluntarily agreed to make several changes, including muting some dialogues. The updated version of the film, incorporating these changes, will likely hit theatres next week.

In a Facebook post, Mohanlal wrote, "I have learned that some of the political and social themes incorporated into the film Empuraan, the second installment in the Lucifer franchise, have caused great emotional distress among a section of people who love me. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films produce hate toward any political movement, ideology, or religious group."

"Therefore, the Empuraan team and I sincerely regret the emotional distress caused to my loved ones. And with the realization that the responsibility for this lies with all of us who worked on this film, we have collectively decided to remove such scenes," he wrote.

The actor said that he has spent his film career being "one among you" for the past four decades, and that his strength lies in the "love and belief" that people show toward him.

"I believe there is no Mohanlal greater than that," the actor wrote.