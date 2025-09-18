Moldova eyes strategic ties with Indian firms

With an Indian company building a key electricity transmission line to connect Moldova and Romania, the Moldovan government is keen to attract more firms from the country in strategic sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals and construction, Moldovan ambassador Ana Taban said. Moldova is also developing ties with India in many other sectors, said ambassador Ana Taban . (HT Photo)

The project for building the 158-km overhead transmission line from the Moldovan capital of Chisinau to the border with Romania was awarded to India’s KEC International, reflecting the growing economic ties between the two sides, said Taban, Moldova’s first resident ambassador to India.

“This project is set to be completed by the end of the year and we are looking to attract more Indian companies in six strategic sectors – electronics, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, automotive components, textiles and apparels, construction materials, and food industry – eligible for support under a state aid scheme for investments,” Taban said ahead of completing her tenure in New Delhi.

“Indian pharmaceutical firms can use Moldova as a hub for exports,” she said. “With Moldova planning for European Union membership by 2028, the country can become a good base for Indian firms.”

The state aid in these six sectors can cover up to 60% of investments, including a grant covering 25% of the support and income tax exemption of 75%.

Moldova is also developing ties with India in other sectors such as education, mobility and connectivity. The two sides are working on an air services agreement to start direct flights and discussions are underway on a mobility agreement for skilled workers, Taban said.

With Moldova already home to 3,000 Indian students, the government offers annual scholarships for veterinary science and engineering studies and an MoU on cooperation in education is being finalised.

Moldova is also keen to bolster cooperation with India in agriculture, especially for supplying agricultural products following the halting of exports to Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. Within months of the opening of the Moldovan embassy in New Delhi in December 2024, the country gained clearance for shipping its first consignment of apples to India in March 2025.

“India represents a major market for Moldova and we can also buy more from India,” Taban said.