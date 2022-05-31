Monkeypox alarm: Centre asks states to send clinical specimens to NIV, monitor contacts
- Monkeypox alert: The health ministry said contacts of suspects should be monitored at least daily for the onset of signs or symptoms for a period of 21 days from the last contact with a patient or their contaminated materials during the infectious period.
The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines to states and Union territories on the management of the Monkeypox disease. So far, there is no reported case of monkey pox in India. The guideline has been issued amid a rapid rise in cases worldwide.
The ministry said clinical specimens would have to be sent to the apex laboratory of the National Institute of Virology (NIV)), Pune, through Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme network.
It said contacts of suspects should be monitored at least daily for the onset of signs or symptoms for a period of 21 days (as per case definition) from the last contact with a patient or their contaminated materials during the infectious period.
On May 20, the government had ordered surveillance at all international entry points — airports, seaports and land border crossings. It had asked samples of travellers from Africa, showing symptoms to be sent to NIV, Pune, for further investigation.
