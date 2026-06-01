Monkey's cash heist at UP court: 2 lakh bag snatched, currency notes rain from tree | Video

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Saturday (May 30), a monkey snatched a bag containing ₹2 lakh in cash from a man's hands inside the district court complex and climbed to the top of a tree, where it began throwing the currency notes into the air.

A monkey grabbed a bag with ₹ 2 lakh cash in Uttar Pradesh and perched on top a tree, raining down the notes(Representative Photo/ Unsplash)

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The incident reportedly occurred when a man arrived at the court chambers of advocates Sohanpal and Aamir with two lakh rupees in a bag to finish a deed. Suddenly, a monkey caught him by surprise, grabbed the bag from his hand and perched on top of a neem tree nearby.

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A video of the incident surfaced on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} After finishing the snatch-and-grab job, the monkey tore open the bag, possibly in its search for food. As currency notes began to rain down from the tree top, a crowd gathered around to help pick up the ₹500 notes scattered all around. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After finishing the snatch-and-grab job, the monkey tore open the bag, possibly in its search for food. As currency notes began to rain down from the tree top, a crowd gathered around to help pick up the ₹500 notes scattered all around. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per advocate Sohanpal, he had sent his colleague Ravindra to purchase stamp papers. Ravindra was accompanied by his associate Aamir when the money made a grab for the bag inside the court premises, news agency PTI reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per advocate Sohanpal, he had sent his colleague Ravindra to purchase stamp papers. Ravindra was accompanied by his associate Aamir when the money made a grab for the bag inside the court premises, news agency PTI reports. {{/usCountry}}

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The gathered crowd helped the pair collect the notes which rained down from the top of the tree along with police officials. Despite the initial shock of the incident, no loss of cash was reported, PTI reveals.

People took to social media to react to the hilarious incident, where one user tagged Ravi Kishan and asked if the incident was inspired by his “superb web-series 'Mamla Legal Hai?” and another remarked how it was only possible in India for a monkey to become a millionaire and a philanthropist in the same day. “For 5 minutes, he became the RBI,” tweeted another X user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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