Monkey's cash heist at UP court: ₹2 lakh bag snatched, currency notes rain from tree | Video

The incident reportedly occurred when a man arrived at the court chambers of advocates Sohanpal and Aamir with two lakh rupees in a bag to finish a deed. Suddenly, a monkey caught him by surprise, grabbed the bag from his hand and perched on top of a neem tree nearby.

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Saturday (May 30), a monkey snatched a bag containing ₹2 lakh in cash from a man's hands inside the district court complex and climbed to the top of a tree, where it began throwing the currency notes into the air.

After finishing the snatch-and-grab job, the monkey tore open the bag, possibly in its search for food. As currency notes began to rain down from the tree top, a crowd gathered around to help pick up the ₹500 notes scattered all around.

As per advocate Sohanpal, he had sent his colleague Ravindra to purchase stamp papers. Ravindra was accompanied by his associate Aamir when the money made a grab for the bag inside the court premises, news agency PTI reports.

Also Read | Fact check: Was the Eiffel Tower set on fire? Truth behind viral videos amid Paris clashes after PSG win

The gathered crowd helped the pair collect the notes which rained down from the top of the tree along with police officials. Despite the initial shock of the incident, no loss of cash was reported, PTI reveals.

People took to social media to react to the hilarious incident, where one user tagged Ravi Kishan and asked if the incident was inspired by his “superb web-series 'Mamla Legal Hai?” and another remarked how it was only possible in India for a monkey to become a millionaire and a philanthropist in the same day. “For 5 minutes, he became the RBI,” tweeted another X user.