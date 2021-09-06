Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Monkeys enter state-run hospital ward in Karnataka, patients and staff panic
india news

Monkeys enter state-run hospital ward in Karnataka, patients and staff panic

Gadag district officials told an online portal which reported about the incident first that a bunch of monkeys entered the children’s ward at the state-run maternity hospital at Gadag’s KC Rani Road and triggered panic among patients and staff.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Monkeys have been in the news frequently for creating ruckus in public places(HT File Photo)

In a bizarre incident on Sunday monkeys were seen strolling in a government-run hospital in Karnataka’s Gadag district. In videos circulated on social media, a group of monkeys were seen hopping from bed to bed and scaring patients and attendants in the healthcare centre.

Gadag district officials told an online portal which reported about the incident first that a bunch of monkeys entered the children’s ward at the state-run maternity hospital at Gadag’s KC Rani Road and triggered panic among patients and staff. Residents of the area said despite repeated complaints to the forest department, the primates creating ruckus in the area have not been rehabilitated.

The four-legged animals have been in the news frequently for creating ruckus in public places. The Mathura municipal board in Uttar Pradesh has started a 15-day programme to nab monkeys from Bankey Bihari temple area in Vrindavan, Chaubiapara and Dwarkadhish temple for creating menace for devotees. “Over half a dozen people lost their lives either due to attack or fear of monkeys in Vrindavan within (past) two years,” the head of an ashram in Mathura told PTI. The monkeys were captured and released in the wild after the forest department gave its nod.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier in June of this year, a monkey was spotted riding in a Delhi Metro coach from Yamuna Bank to Indraprastha station in the heart of the capital. The animal had boarded the train from Akshardham metro station and sauntered off before Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials could get a hold of it. Following the incident, the DMRC came up with a standard operating procedure for tackling such episodes, and advised passengers to not feed or encourage the animals under any circumstances.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

12.5 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses being given in a day in India: PM Modi

Experts call for reopening of schools

Issue notice to Centre on Bengal plea against CBI probes: SC to registrar

Eight held for minor’s gang rape in Pune
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP