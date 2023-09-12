News / India News / Monsoon active over east and central India; to remain active till September 21

Monsoon active over east and central India; to remain active till September 21

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 12, 2023 12:37 AM IST

The south-west monsoon in India is expected to bring widespread rainfall to central and eastern regions until September 21, helping to alleviate the dry conditions. However, the northwestern parts of the country are likely to remain dry, leading to below-normal rainfall for the monsoon season. August was the driest and warmest on record since 1901, with significant deficiencies in rainfall across the country. Despite the current rainfall, there is still a deficiency in rainfall since the start of the monsoon season in June. The weather bureau predicts that rainfall in September will be normal, with isolated heavy rainfall in certain areas. El Niño conditions are also present, which could weaken the monsoon further.

New Delhi:

People hold umbrellas while walking on the street in the rain in Keelung after Typhoon Haikui hits Taiwan on September 4, 2023. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP) (AFP)
People hold umbrellas while walking on the street in the rain in Keelung after Typhoon Haikui hits Taiwan on September 4, 2023. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP) (AFP)

The south-west monsoon is likely to be active over central and eastern India, with widespread rainfall till September 21, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

“August has been extremely dry. Rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other parts of central India will help reduce the deficiency marginally,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather Services, a private forecaster. “The northwestern parts of the country will remain dry. Western Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana will continue to remain dry. We do not expect any major revival in these states. We are likely to end with below normal rainfall for the monsoon season.”

August was the driest and warmest for the entire country since record keeping began in 1901, according to weather bureau data. Rainfall in August over central and peninsular India was also the lowest since 1901, making it one of the worst months of monsoon deficiency in history, the weather officer said on August 31.

There is a 10% deficiency in rainfall over the country since June 1, the official start date of the south-west monsoon, with 9% deficiency over the peninsula, 9% deficiency over central India, 1% deficiency over northwest India and 19% deficiency over eastern and northeastern India.

There’s a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood. An elongated low-pressure area is running from this cyclonic circulation to Bay of Bengal across eastern Madhya Pradesh, southern Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. Another low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal in the next 72 hours.

“Rain will continue over east and central India because there are low-pressure systems developing now,” Palawat said. “This rainfall may not be useful to the current cropping cycle but it is good for the rabi season.”

Rainfall in September is likely to be normal, ranging between 91% to 109% of the long-period average, the weather bureau has predicted. Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over many areas of northeastern India, adjoining eastern India, Himalayan foothills and some areas of east-central and south peninsular India. Below normal rainfall is likely over most areas of the remaining parts of the country, it said.

Isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is likely over eastern Uttar Pradesh on September 11. Over central India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning is likely over western Madhya Pradesh on September 11 and 15, eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 11-15 and over Vidarbha on on September 13-15.

Over eastern India, light to moderate, fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Bihar on September 11 and 12, over Odisha on September 11-15, over Jharkhand on September 13 -15 and over Gangetic West Bengal on September 14 and 15, the Met department said.

Currently, El Niño conditions are prevailing over equatorial Pacific Ocean and sea surface temperatures are above average. El Niño is likely to continue up to the first quarter of 2024. It often leads to a weak south-west monsoon.

Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out