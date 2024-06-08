Monsoon advances across central India, heavy rainfall forecast for these states: IMD updates

The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana, and portions of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha, as well as additional regions of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday. The weather forecasting agency reported favourable conditions for the monsoon to further advance into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, and additional areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and Telangana over the next 2-3 days. Two additional cyclonic circulations over northwest Madhya Pradesh and east Bihar are expected to cause rainfall and thunderstorms in central and eastern India. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across Maharashtra and Coastal and North Interior Karnataka over the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Maharashtra from June 8 to 11 and in Karnataka on June 8 and 9.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Read: Beaches in Goa become deserted and quieter with first pre-monsoon showers

Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep. Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will experience isolated light to moderate rainfall over the next five days.

A cyclonic circulation over central Assam and neighbouring areas, along with strong southwesterly/southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, will bring widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim over the next seven days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from June 8 to 12, Assam & Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh from June 9 to 12, and Nagaland on June 8 and 12. Assam & Meghalaya may also see isolated very heavy rainfall on June 11 and 12.

Two cyclonic circulations, one over northwest Madhya Pradesh and another over east Bihar, are likely to cause isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh in the next 4-5 days. Madhya Pradesh may also experience isolated hailstorms and squally winds (50-60 kmph) on June 8 and 9.

A Western Disturbance, observed as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies along 70°E north of 30°N, combined with prevailing southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea, will likely bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning to Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on June 8 and 9. Rajasthan is also expected to experience dust storms and thundersqualls during this period.