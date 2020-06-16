Monsoon advances further, intense rainfall expected over eastern India

india

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 21:45 IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced further to cover more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh which is likely to result in an increase in rainfall intensity over eastern India.

An official statement by the national weather forecaster said that a low pressure area was likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood areas around June 19.

“Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of West Madhya Pradesh, most parts of East Madhya Pradesh, and some more parts of East Uttar Pradesh. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur and Bahraich,” said the statement.

It added that a cyclonic circulation was present over east Uttar Pradesh and areas in the vicinity. This circulation extended up to 3.6 km above mean sea level and a trough was running from northwest Rajasthan to the cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh across south Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh, which extended up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.

It said that under the influence of these two systems scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan & Goa was likely during the next two days and isolated heavy to very heavy rain falls were expected over central Maharashtra during the next 48 hours.

The advance of the Southwest Monsoon was likely to result in increased intensity of rainfall in east India along with isolated heavy to very rainfall over the region between 17th and 19th June.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 5 days it added.

The forecast said that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls were likely to continue over Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura & Mizoram during the next 5 days with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over west Assam & Meghalaya during the next 3 days.

A few places in West Rajasthan, however, will continue to reel under heat wave conditions for the next 2 days and there was little likelihood of any significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 3 days, according to IMD’s prediction.