Monsoon update: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm likely in these states; Heat wave to prevail in these regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecasted the weather condition in the the country that is likely to prevail in the upcoming days. According to the weather department, parts of eastern and central India will continue to experience heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in next four to five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in parts of northeast, northwest and adjoining central India until next five days. (PTI)

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions will continue in isolated pockets over Odisha, Vidarbha during next five days; Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand during next four days; coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, east Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar during next three days; west Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalseema and Tamil Nadu during next two days starting today. However, there will be no significant change in temperature in central India over next two days which will be followed by a dip by 2-4 degrees celsius and in same weather condition will be observed after three days over northwest India.

Isolated pockets of Vidarbha, east Uttar Pradesh will observe warm night conditions on June 16 and 17 and east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during June 16 to 18.

The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls over northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days. Similarly, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during June 16 to 18.

Isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to see light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning in next five days. Thundersquall and hailstorm as well as heavy rainfall are also likely in isolated places over Uttarakhand on June 18 and 19.

Similarly, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over southwest and east Rajasthan on June 18 and 19, respectively.

In southern India, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is expected over the region in the next five days. Kerala and Tamil Nadu are going to experience isolated heavy rainfall from June 18 to 20 and similar conditions will be seen in south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema on June 19 and 20.

