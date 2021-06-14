Monsoon likely to cover several parts of northwest India in next 48 hours

Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into most parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh; Delhi; some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab during the next 48 hours, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) is passing through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar.

The low pressure area, which developed over Bay of Bengal, is now over north coastal Odisha and adjoining gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and Bihar during the next 2-3 days.

A trough (low pressure area) is running from central Pakistan to the centre of the low pressure area over north coastal Odisha and adjoining gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, and another trough is running from the cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area to eastcentral Arabian Sea.

An offshore trough at mean sea level is running from north Maharashtra coast to Lakshadweep area.

Under the influence of above systems, widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely over most parts of northwest, central, east, northeast and south peninsular India, and over parts of west India. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over parts of northwest India during the next two days, IMD said in its Monday morning bulletin.