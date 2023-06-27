Monsoon news LIVE updates: Parts of Delhi receive early morning showers

Both Delhi and Mumbai received spells of rainfall in the wee hours of Tuesday as the monsoon has now covered almost 80% of the country. According to an IMD official, Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh may receive extremely heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure zone over northwest Odisha which will move in a west-northwest direction.

People use umbrellas to protect themselves during heavy monsoon rain, in Shimla on Monday. (ANI)

Hundreds of commuters were stranded on Chandigarh-Manali national highway in Himachal Pradesh till Monday evening due to landslides triggered by incessant rains. In J&K, Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut on Monday due to blockages caused by landslides, leaving many trucks stranded for hours.