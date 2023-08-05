Rain News Today LIVE Updates: Rainfall lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD predicts showers over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh

Rain News Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to heavy rainfall in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the coming days. Commuters out during a heavy rain spell, at ITO, in New Delhi. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Moderate rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram on Saturday morning, bringing some respite to the public from sultry weather conditions in the national capital region. The IMD has stated that light rainfall was likely to occur in parts of the city for Saturday with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degree Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed with him the issue of heavy losses incurred by the state due to heavy rains while seeking financial assistance for the same, according to a statement from the state government.