Monsoon news LIVE: Heavy rainfall lashes Gujarat, waterlogging in several districts

Rain lashed parts of several major cities on Friday including Delhi, Mumbai, and its suburbs. As the national capital witnessed heavy showers yesterday, a fatality was reported from northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar when a 51-year-old autorickshaw driver drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater after the vehicle accidentally fell into it.

People going through the heavy rain at Parel in Mumbai, on Friday, June 30. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

In Maharashtra's Thane, the protection wall of a shed used by municipal corporation conservancy workers collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday. According to an official, no one was hurt in the incident. The wall collapse took place at 3:20pm on MG Road in Naupada.