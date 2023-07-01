Heavy rainfall lashes Gujarat, waterlogging in several districts

Several parts of Gujarat witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, which led to overwhelming of low-lying areas in cities and villages and creation of flood-like situation. Commuters wade through a waterlogged road due to incessant heavy rainfall in Nadiad, Gujarat. (ANI)

An official told news agency PTI that several National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were deployed in some of the worst-affected districts including in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari.

Several villages and towns in Junagadh, Jamnagar, Kutch, Valsad, Navsari, Mehsana and Surat were flooded.

As per officials, many areas in Saurashtra-Kutch and south Gujarat region districts were lashed by extremely heavy rainfall, which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and villages being submerged.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the rainfall would begin to reduce in intensity by Saturday and the weather in the state would begin to normalise on Sunday. However IMD said, north and south Gujarat and Saurashtra districts will see heavy rainfall till Sunday morning.

State's capital Gandhinagar was hit by extreme waterlogging issues which led to heavy traffic jams and caused inconvenience to the public. After receiving heavy rainfall, Kutch's Gandhidham railway station was submerged.

State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Visavadar taluka in Junagadh district said that in the last 24 hour period, it received extremely heavy rainfall of 398 mm. Jamnagar, Kaprada in Valsad, Anjar in Kutch and Khergam in Navsari were some of the worst-hit areas, SEOC told PTI.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel held an emergency meeting with SEOC on Friday night and also urged them to be focused on focus on evacuation, rescue and relief works.

As per a government release, Patel spoke to collectors of Junagadh and Kutch districts to seek an update on rainfall conditions, waterlogging, evacuation and other relief measure.

As per IMD light to moderate rainfall will continue in the state till Wednesday.

