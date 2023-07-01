Home / India News / Monsoon news LIVE: Heavy rainfall lashes Gujarat, waterlogging in several districts
Live

Monsoon news LIVE: Heavy rainfall lashes Gujarat, waterlogging in several districts

Jul 01, 2023 07:15 PM IST
Monsoon live updates: Check out the latest updates on monsoon showers across the country with rainfall alert issued for different cities.   

Rain lashed parts of several major cities on Friday including Delhi, Mumbai, and its suburbs. As the national capital witnessed heavy showers yesterday, a fatality was reported from northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar when a 51-year-old autorickshaw driver drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater after the vehicle accidentally fell into it. 

People going through the heavy rain at Parel in Mumbai, on Friday, June 30. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)
People going through the heavy rain at Parel in Mumbai, on Friday, June 30. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

In Maharashtra's Thane, the protection wall of a shed used by municipal corporation conservancy workers collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday. According to an official, no one was hurt in the incident. The wall collapse took place at 3:20pm on MG Road in Naupada. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 01, 2023 07:15 PM IST

    Gujarat rains: IAF chopper airlifts two people left clinging to electric pole for hours amid flooding in Junagadh

    An Indian Air Force helicopter on Saturday rescued two persons who were left clinging to an electric pole for several hours amid flooding in a low-lying area of Gujarat's Junagadh district due to heavy rains, an official said.

  • Jul 01, 2023 05:34 PM IST

    Heavy rainfall lashes Gujarat, waterlogging in several districts

    Several parts of Gujarat witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, which led to overwhelming of low-lying areas in cities and villages and creation of flood-like situation. Read here

  • Jul 01, 2023 05:12 PM IST

    IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane for next 3-4 days

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours.

  • Jul 01, 2023 03:41 PM IST

    Gujarat: Vanthali Ozat Viar Dam in Junagarh overflows due to heavy rainfall in the region

    Vanthali Ozat Viar Dam in Junagarh overflows due to heavy rainfall in the region.

  • Jul 01, 2023 03:32 PM IST

    Uttarakhand: Badrinath National Highway shut near Chhinka due to landslide

    The Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand has been again shut on Saturday due to landslide after it reopened for traffic on Friday morning.

    Authorities closed the Badrinath National Highway 7 (NH 7) at Chhinka in the State's Chamoli district leaving many commuters, including pilgrims and tourists travelling to and returning from the famed Badrinath shrine.

  • Jul 01, 2023 02:27 PM IST

    Heavy rains lash Gujarat; Visavadar taluka in Junagadh gets 398 mm in 24 hours

    Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, inundating low-lying areas in cities and villages and creating a flood-like situation, an official said on Saturday.

    Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari, which were some of the worst-affected districts, the official said.

  • Jul 01, 2023 02:26 PM IST

    Gira waterfall on swollen Ambika river in Dang district of Gujarat is a beautiful sight to behold during monsoon season

  • Jul 01, 2023 01:45 PM IST

    Three trains cancelled, few others short terminated in Gujarat

    List of cancelled trains: 

    19205 Bhavnagar - Mahuva Exp

    19206 Mahuva - Bhavnagar Exp

    09583 Dhola - Mahuva Spl

  • Jul 01, 2023 01:38 PM IST

    Pune likely to experience above-normal rainfall in July

    Despite a delayed arrival, monsoon has made significant progress in Pune. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) monthly rainfall and temperature outlook for July, the city is expected to receive above-normal rainfall in July. Rest of the Maharashtra is also expected to have above-average precipitation throughout the month. Read full story

  • Jul 01, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    Light rain predicted in Delhi

    The national capital recorded 27 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8.30 am, with more predicted ahead in day.

    The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day.

    The city witnessed a minimum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. (PTI)

  • Jul 01, 2023 11:39 AM IST

    Watch: Kalwa river overflows amid heavy rainfall in Gujarat's Junagarh

  • Jul 01, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Navsari, Gujarat due to heavy rainfall

  • Jul 01, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    Severe waterlogging inside Gujarat's Gandhidham railway station

  • Jul 01, 2023 09:46 AM IST

    Ahmedabad sees heavy rainfall, several parts waterlogged 

  • Jul 01, 2023 09:37 AM IST

    Conditions favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon: IMD 

    Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of the country (i.e., remaining parts of Rajasthan and Haryana and Punjab) during next 2 days, said IMD on Saturday. 

  • Jul 01, 2023 09:26 AM IST

    Monsoon in India: July to see normal rainfall, predicts IMD

    "The monthly rainfall averaged over the country as a whole during July 2023 is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 per cent of LPA) and most probably within the positive side of the normal," India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

  • Jul 01, 2023 09:13 AM IST

    Mumbai rains: 49 incidents of tree fall reported on Friday

    49 incidents of tree or branch falls were reported on Friday. Out of them, 29 were in the western suburbs. Other than tree fall, five incidents of short circuit and six house or partial house collapses were also reported.

  • Jul 01, 2023 09:00 AM IST

    Very heavy rain likely in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in next 3-4 hours: IMD

    Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours, said IMD Mumbai in its latest weather update. 

  • Jul 01, 2023 08:34 AM IST

    Trains are running normally at Mumbai suburban, Harbour line: Western Railway

    The Western Railway, in its latest update at 8am on Saturday, said that trains are running normally on Mumbai suburban (Churchgate to Dahanu) and Harbour line (Mahim to Goregaon). 

  • Jul 01, 2023 08:25 AM IST

    Waterlogging reported at Kutch's Gandhidham station 

    “Water logging at Gandhidham station due to more than heavy rain. The inconvenience caused has been deeply regretted,” tweeted Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ahmedabad. 

  • Jul 01, 2023 07:48 AM IST

    Traffic disruptions in Delhi, Mumbai; several states to receive heavy rainfall

    Rain in Delhi led to waterlogging in several parts of the city on Friday affecting vehicular movement. Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogged routes and urged them to plan their journey accordingly. Public Works Department (PWD) control room received 50 complaints of waterlogging. Read full story

