India News
india news

Monsoon progress over rest of northwest India likely to be slow

Monsoon has so far advanced into entire peninsular India; east central; east and northeast India and some parts of northwest India
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Representational image. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

After advancing into most parts of the country, including many parts of northwest India, monsoon’s progress is likely to slow down, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Monsoon has so far advanced into entire peninsular India; east central; east and northeast India and some parts of northwest India. It progressed very quickly over most parts of the country in the span of only 10 days, mainly due to active monsoon circulation and the formation of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal.

“However due to approaching of mid-latitude westerlies winds further progress of monsoon over remaining parts of northwest India is likely to be slow. The progress of monsoon is being monitored continuously and further update will be provided on daily basis,” IMD said on Monday.

The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) is passing through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar , Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar.

