No-confidence motion LIVE updates: INDIA alliance MPs to wear ‘black’ clothes to protest against Manipur issue

As a step up in their protest demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur crisis, the INDIA alliance on July 26 moved a no-confidence motion after days of logjam in the Parliament. It was later accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and he informed the House that he would schedule the date and time to discuss the motion after consulting with party leaders. Thereafter, MPs in the lower House continued their protest against the central government over its stance regarding the Manipur violence and demanded a proper discussion on the floor. INDIA -- the united opposition will moved a no-confidence motion against the government. (Hindustan Times)

Meanwhile, chaos ensued in Rajya Sabha after the Opposition alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's mic was turned off while he was addressing the House on Tuesday. Likewise, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged that not a single question on Manipur issue was admitted and answered in the Parliament since the monsoon session began on July 20.

While the unrest continued in both the Houses, the Centre had a success in passing the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha only after a quick discussion for about 30 minutes. In Rajya Sabha, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribe) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed through a voice vote after the Opposition staged a walkout of the House.