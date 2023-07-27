No-confidence motion LIVE updates: INDIA alliance MPs to wear ‘black’ clothes to protest against Manipur issue
As a step up in their protest demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur crisis, the INDIA alliance on July 26 moved a no-confidence motion after days of logjam in the Parliament. It was later accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and he informed the House that he would schedule the date and time to discuss the motion after consulting with party leaders. Thereafter, MPs in the lower House continued their protest against the central government over its stance regarding the Manipur violence and demanded a proper discussion on the floor.
What is a no-confidence motion?
Meanwhile, chaos ensued in Rajya Sabha after the Opposition alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's mic was turned off while he was addressing the House on Tuesday. Likewise, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged that not a single question on Manipur issue was admitted and answered in the Parliament since the monsoon session began on July 20.
While the unrest continued in both the Houses, the Centre had a success in passing the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha only after a quick discussion for about 30 minutes. In Rajya Sabha, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribe) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed through a voice vote after the Opposition staged a walkout of the House.
- Jul 27, 2023 09:07 AM IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice to discuss border situation with China
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.
In his letter to the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Manish Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation with China."
- Jul 27, 2023 09:04 AM IST
Opposition bloc likely to boycott Business Advisory Comittee meeting
Opposition bloc, INDIA likely to boycott meeting of Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha to be held at 10 am today, reported PTI
- Jul 27, 2023 08:31 AM IST
What PM Modi predicted for his ‘third term’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that India will feature in the three largest economies in the world in his third term, saying the country's development journey is not going to stop.
- Jul 27, 2023 08:18 AM IST
INDIA alliance MPs to wear 'black' clothes today
All MPs of the I.N.D.I.A alliance will wear 'black' coloured clothes in Parliament as a mark of protest against Manipur issue.
- Jul 27, 2023 08:16 AM IST
Floor leaders of Opposition parties to meet Kharge today
Floor leaders of opposition parties will meet the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday in Parliament to discuss important issues.
- Jul 27, 2023 08:08 AM IST
Recap: BJP MP thinks no-confidence motion is a ‘waste of time’
Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said the no-confidence motion brought by Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance - the opposition grouping -- is a waste of Parliament's time and a 'ridiculous strategy' to appear relevant. "As oftem happens with bad losers, the more you shrink, the lower you sink," the BJP MP tweeted.
- Jul 27, 2023 07:58 AM IST
Like Modi, there have been other PMs who faced no-confidence motion a year ahead of polls
Once the no-trust debate is initiated in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the second incumbent to INDIA's highest executive office after Indira Gandhi to face a "no-confidence motion" with less than a year to go before general elections more than once, according to official data from the parliamentary affairs ministry.
- Jul 27, 2023 07:56 AM IST
How INDIA decided on no-confidence motion against govt
On Monday evening, a senior INDIA alliance leader tossed the idea to bring a no-confidence motion against the government to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, people aware of the matter told HT.