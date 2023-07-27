High-decibel unrest in Rajya Sabha: Jaishankar ‘upset’ over Opposition's conduct

Union foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar today delivered a speech in Rajya Sabha elaborating the development made in the ministry in the past month. Opposition MPs, on the other hand, were firm in their protest over the Manipur issue, demanding an ‘elaborate’ statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Rajya Sabha.(PTI)

During Jaishankar's speech, sloganeering by the Opposition somewhat superseded what the Union minister was saying.

‘Upset’ by the unrest in the upper House, Jaishankar alleged that the Opposition's objective is to criticise any progress India makes and prevent its message to spread in the country.

“I felt bad that the Opposition was not ready to listen. It seemed that they wanted to criticise any and every achievement of the country. Foreign Policy is an area where we usually work together. We may debate within the country but outside the country, we should display a united front. Opposition's conduct today should be looked into, when it comes to national interest, politics should be set aside and it should be appreciated,” he said.

The foreign minister read out his speech in the upper House amid ruckus that reached a new decibel levels on July 27. The BJP-led NDA coalition MPs were heard chanting ‘Modi-Modi’ slogans, to which, the Opposition bloc responded with ‘India-India’ slogans.

Earlier in the day, the INDIA alliance arrived at the Parliament wearing black clothes to register their protest against the Manipur violence.

"This will be a symbolic protest to give a message that we stand with the people of Manipur in this hour of grief," AAP MP Raghav Chadha said.