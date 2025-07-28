Monsoon session: Parliament all set for 16-hour fiery debate today on Operaton Sindoor. Who will speak?

The Lok Sabha on Monday, July 28, will hold a discussion on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. Opposition lawmakers in the Lok Sabha protest seeking a discussion on Operation Sindoor on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament on Monday. (PTI)(PTI)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the Business Advisory Committee had taken the decision to hold a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

He said while the Opposition wanted to address several issues, it was agreed that the debate on Operation Sindoor would be held first.

The Opposition parties, including the Congress, had written to the government demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor before the commencement of the Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Here are the key points about the Operation Sindoor debate set to be held in Parliament.

Monsoon session debate on Operation Sindoor: Top updates