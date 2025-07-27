Operation Sindoor proved there is no safe haven for terrorists: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Operation Sindoor had demonstrated to the world how India would respond if its sovereignty was attacked, adding that the cross-border military offensive had instilled a new sense of self-confidence across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the valedictory celebrations of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival.(DPR PMO)

Operation Sindoor also proved that there are no safe havens for enemies and terrorists targeting India, Prime Minister Modi said at an event in Tamil Nadu held to honour Chola emperor Rajendra Chola.

The event marked the birth anniversary of the iconic Chola king Rajendra Chola-I, which is celebrated as the ‘Aadi Thiruvathirai’ festival, named after the king’s birth star, Thiruvathirai, in the Tamil month of Aadi.

Regarding Operation Sindoor, Modi said, “The world saw how India responds if someone attacks its security and sovereignty.”

“Operation Sindoor proved that for enemies of India, for terrorists, there is no safe haven. When I came here from the helipad, the 3-4 km distance suddenly became a roadshow, and everyone was praising Op Sindoor,” said PM Modi.

Operation Sindoor sparked new self-confidence across India: PM Modi

“Operation Sindoor has created a new awakening, a new self-confidence across the country. The world has to realise India's strength,” the Prime Minister added.

Operation Sindoor, a precision military strike carried out on May 7, 2025, targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack that left 26 dead.

Modi further said the names of emperors Raja Raja Chola and his son Rajendra Chola-I were synonymous with India’s identity and pride. He announced that grand statues would be built for both in Tamil Nadu, adding that these would serve as “modern pillars of our historic awakening.”

He also highlighted India’s ancient democratic traditions, saying that while many people referred to the UK’s Magna Carta when discussing democracy, the Chola-era ‘Kudavolai system’ predated it. The system, he said, was followed during the Chola period more than 1,000 years ago.