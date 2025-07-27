In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi says ‘Chola-era Kudavolai system is older than UK’s Magna Carta’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Tamil Nadu on Sunday, highlighted the democratic values of the Chola Empire, calling it one of the golden periods in Indian history. He lauded the ‘Kudavolai system’ practised by the Cholas, saying it demonstrated that India has long upheld democratic traditions – even before the Magna Carta of Britain. PM Modi was seen in traditional Tamil attire – a white veshti (dhoti), white shirt, and angavasthram draped around his neck – as he visited the historic temple on Sunday.(ANI)

Addressing a gathering at the birth anniversary celebrations of Emperor Rajendra Chola I at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, PM Modi also participated in the valedictory function of the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival.

“Historians believe that the Chola Empire was one of the golden eras of India. The Chola Empire also carried forward the tradition of India as the Mother of Democracy. Historians talk about Britain's Magna Carta in the name of democracy. But many centuries ago, elections were held in the Chola Empire through a democratic method. We hear about many such kings who used to bring gold, silver or livestock after conquering other places. But Rajendra Chola brought Gangajal,” Modi said.

The Kudavolai system was an advanced electoral process practised during the Chola dynasty between the 10th and 12th centuries CE in South India. It is widely recognised as one of the earliest examples of democratic governance in world history.

‘Shaiva principles show us the path of solutions’

Speaking about the enduring relevance of Shaivism, PM Modi said, “Today, when the world is struggling with problems like instability, violence and the environment, Shaiva principles show us the path of solutions. Love is Shiva, and if the world adopts this idea today, most of the crises can be solved automatically. India is taking this idea forward in the form of One World, One Family, One Future.”

He drew a connection between the Saivite tradition and India’s space achievements, saying, “Saivite tradition transcends Earth; Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander landing site [was] named Shiv Shakti point.”

Modi spoke about his personal bond with Kashi and its spiritual links to the Cholas, and said, “I am happy that today, Gangajal has been brought here from Kashi once again. I am people's representative from Kashi, and I have a connection with Maa Ganga. These works of Chola kings, these events related to them give new energy, new power, new momentum to the 'Mahayagya' of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.”

Referring to the Chola empire’s global engagement, Modi said, “The Chola kings significantly enhanced their diplomatic and trade relations with regions such as Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Southeast Asia. It is just a coincidence that I returned from the Maldives yesterday, and today I am fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in this programme...”

He further said, “I am privileged to be present and worship at the feet of Lord Brihadeeswara. I have prayed at this historic temple for the welfare of 140 crore Indians and for the continued progress of India. I wish that everyone gets the blessings of Lord Shiva.”

The Prime Minister also praised music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who performed a special concert during the occasion: “This is the land of faith of Rajaraja, and Ilaiyaraaja immersed all of us in Shiva devotion on this land of faith... I am an MP from Kashi. And when I hear 'Om Namah Shivaya', I get goosebumps.”

He concluded with a reflection on the divine energy of the experience: “The energy of Shiv's (darshan) glimpse and Ilaiyaraaja's music and the chanting of mantras – this is a spiritual experience which makes the soul overwhelmed with emotion.”

PM Modi was seen donning traditional white veshti

PM Modi was seen in traditional Tamil attire – a white veshti (dhoti), white shirt, and angavasthram draped around his neck – as he visited the historic temple. He was welcomed by local priests upon arrival.

Earlier in the day, enthusiastic crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the prime minister during his roadshow in Tiruchirappalli district, where his convoy was warmly greeted by locals.

The Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, dedicated to Lord Brihadeeswara (Lord Shiva), is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its elaborate sculptures, Chola-era bronze idols, and ancient inscriptions.

The Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, celebrated at the temple, highlights the rich legacy of Tamil Shaiva Bhakti, strongly patronised by the Cholas and immortalised by the 63 Nayanmars, the saint-poets of Tamil Shaivism. This year's celebrations hold special significance as they coincide with the birth star of Rajendra Chola, Thiruvathirai (Ardra), which begins on July 23.