Monsoon to hit Kerala coast on June 6, predicts weather office

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned of a severe heat wave in the national capital and its adjoining states for the next few days. Maximum temperature in the national capital will hover at 46 degree Celsius during the coming days.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, M Mohapatra, Director General, IMD’s meteorology, said: “Severe heatwave condition is persisting in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, southern Uttar Pradesh, northern Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Jharkhand.”

“We are expecting this to continue for the next two days. In Delhi, we are not expecting rain. As per our forecast, the maximum temperature here can be as high as 46-degree. It will gradually come down,” he said.

Mahapatra also predicted that around June 6, monsoon will be hitting Kerala. The southwest monsoon is expected to hit Odisha coast within two weeks after its onset in Kerala.

“Expecting monsoon to arrive near Kerala around June 6. At present, monsoon has covered some extreme southern parts of the Arabian Sea and parts of southwest-southeast-east central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman sea, and Andaman Nicobar islands. In the next 2-3 days it will cover more parts of Arabian Sea,” he said.

