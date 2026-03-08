Edit Profile
    Monu Manesar walks out of Bharatpur jail after bail in 2023 Bhiwani double murder case

    Navin Kumar Jangda, Manesar’s advocate, said the high court granted him bail on Thursday after he had spent around two-and-a-half years in jail.

    Published on: Mar 08, 2026 10:27 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Monu Manesar alias Mohit Yadav was released from Sewar jail in Bharatpur on Saturday after being granted bail by the Rajasthan high court in connection with the Junaid and Nasir murder case.

    Monu Manesar was arrested by the Bharatpur police in September 2023 in connection with the February 16, 2023 killing of two men. (File Image)
    Monu Manesar was arrested by the Bharatpur police in September 2023 in connection with the February 16, 2023 killing of two men. (File Image)

    Navin Kumar Jangda, Manesar’s advocate, said the high court granted him bail on Thursday after he had spent around two-and-a-half years in jail. “He was released on Saturday afternoon after completing the formalities,” the advocate said. Manesar was arrested by the Bharatpur police in September 2023 in connection with the February 16, 2023 killing of two men, Junaid (35) and Nasir (27), cousins from Bharatpur, whose charred bodies were found inside a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

    A complaint in the case was filed by Khalid, a relative of the victims, at Gopalgarh police station in Deeg district’s Mewat region, naming Manesar and several others.

    Police had earlier announced a reward of 5,000 each on eight accused allegedly involved in the crime and released their photographs during the investigation. Two suspects were later arrested from Dehradun in May 2023.

    According to officials, forensic reports confirmed that the charred bodies and blood stains found in an SUV recovered from a cowshed in Jind belonged to Junaid and Nasir. The victims were allegedly burnt along with the vehicle on the intervening night of February 14–15, 2023.

