Moose Wala death: Gangster Bishnoi moves Delhi HC after 'fake encounter' claim

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected to be involved in the killing of popular Punjabi singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, moved the Delhi high court on Tuesday, appealing that his custody should not be given to the Punjab Police.

On Monday, Bishnoi had approached the Patiala House court, stating that he fears a fake encounter and pleaded that investigations against him be conducted at the Tihar Jail where he is lodged, and not with policemen obtaining his physical custody.

The gangster also pleaded that prior information be given to the court about the production warrant of the Punjab Police or any other police against him and not give his custody to any other police department. The lower court refused to entertain his pleas.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after his security was downgraded by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. Later, Punjab’s director general of police VK Bhawra said Bishnoi’s group and Canada-based Goldy Brar have taken responsibility of the singer's murder. The gangsters blamed Moosa Wala’s involvement in the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Midhukhera for the murder.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has agreed to a judicial probe in the case after Moose Wala's father sought an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

On Tuesday morning, the singer's body was brought to his home amid heavy security arrangements. Moose Wala's family has decided to perform the last rites at their ancestral agriculture land in Mansa district's Moosa village.

