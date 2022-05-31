Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Moose Wala death: Gangster Bishnoi moves Delhi HC after 'fake encounter' claim
india news

Moose Wala death: Gangster Bishnoi moves Delhi HC after 'fake encounter' claim

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after his security was downgraded by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government.
Lawrence Bishnoi 
Updated on May 31, 2022 02:26 PM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected to be involved in the killing of popular Punjabi singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, moved the Delhi high court on Tuesday, appealing that his custody should not be given to the Punjab Police.

On Monday, Bishnoi had approached the Patiala House court, stating that he fears a fake encounter and pleaded that investigations against him be conducted at the Tihar Jail where he is lodged, and not with policemen obtaining his physical custody.

The gangster also pleaded that prior information be given to the court about the production warrant of the Punjab Police or any other police against him and not give his custody to any other police department. The lower court refused to entertain his pleas.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after his security was downgraded by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. Later, Punjab’s director general of police VK Bhawra said Bishnoi’s group and Canada-based Goldy Brar have taken responsibility of the singer's murder. The gangsters blamed Moosa Wala’s involvement in the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Midhukhera for the murder.

RELATED STORIES

Also read: Canadians mourn Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's death: Reports

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has agreed to a judicial probe in the case after Moose Wala's father sought an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

On Tuesday morning, the singer's body was brought to his home amid heavy security arrangements. Moose Wala's family has decided to perform the last rites at their ancestral agriculture land in Mansa district's Moosa village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidhu moose wala
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP