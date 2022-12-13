'Mopa airport is not BJP's private property': Congress's charge on Goa govt

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mopa International Airport in Goa, Congress state president Amit Patkar accused the BJP-led government of denying senior citizens of Pernem entry to inauguration ceremony. Patkar told a press conference that the airport, named after late Manohar Parrikar, is not the private property of the party and it belongs to everyone.

"Our first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had to face many challenges in running the government as the British left the treasury empty. It was his vision that led to the creation of assets in the form of various institutions and projects, which took India to the heights as we see today. Unfortunately, the Modi government is selling these asests one after the other," Patkar said at Congress House in Panjim.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said almost 66 new airports have come up in the last eight years as against existing 74 airports in previous years. The Prime Minister should know that Congress governments focussed on creating other important infrastructure for the welfare of the people," he added.

Patkar also highlighted several milestones under the previous Congress governments which shaped India, including IIT-Kharagpur, Lalit Kala Academy, AIIMS, the 'Green Revolution' of India, the first computer in India in 1962, the 'White Revolution' in 1970, India's first nuclear test, launching of the 'Aryabhatta' satellite, the CHOWGM retreat in Goa, sending the first astronaut to Space, IT Revolution, globalisation of the Indian economy and the National Institute Of Virology.

Mopa International Airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and comprises a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities. The airport will initially cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA.

(With ANI inputs)