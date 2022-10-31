Morbi bridge collapse LIVE: Drones are being used to help in search and rescue operation
Gujarat cable bridge collapse LIVE updates, October 31, 2022: The British-era suspension bridge opened for public on October 26, which marked the Gujarati New Year, after undergoing a six-month-long renovation.
In a horrific incident that unfolded on Sunday evening, hundreds of people fell into the Machchuu river in Gujarat's Morbi district after a cable suspension bridge they were walking on, collapsed. More than 130 people have lost their lives, and multiple teams of SDRF, NDRF, Indian Army and even Coast Guard have been deployed for relief work.
The British-era bridge opened for public on October 26 after undergoing a six-month-long renovation. At the time of the incident, 400-500 people were on the bridge, and when it collapsed, hundreds of them fell into the river. Several visuals and videos have emerged showing people holding onto the cables of the collapsed bridge and even swimming to navigate themselves to safety.
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, who cancelled all his scheduled events for Sunday, reached the collapse site late last night to take stock of the situation. He also visited the district hospital where the injured have been admitted. Patel had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after the incident happened, and the latter had called for “urgent mobilisation” of teams.
State home minister Harsh Sanghavi, meanwhile, informed that a criminal case has been registered in the matter and those found guilty will be given strict punishment. He added that a five-member committee has been formed to unearth the lapses in the renovation work of the bridge.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 31, 2022 10:22 AM IST
Drones put to task to help in search and rescue operation
Drones are being used to help in the search and rescue operation in Morbi, a video shared by news agency ANI showed on Monday.
-
Oct 31, 2022 09:52 AM IST
In Gujarat for National Unity Day, PM condoles loss of lives
PM Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat today for the National Unity Day, condoled the loss of lives in the Morbi bridge collapse incident. He said that though he is in Ekta Nagar, his mind is with the “victims of Morbi”. “Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty,” he added.
-
Oct 31, 2022 09:36 AM IST
Eyewitness says ‘never saw anything like this’
Eyewitness says she never “saw anything” like the Morbi bridge collapse accident. Speaking with news agency ANI, Haseena said that she “can't describe it in words”. “There were children as well. I helped people as members of my own family. I also gave my vehicle to carry bodies to the hospital. The admin also helped too,” she was quoted as saying.