Morbi bridge collapse LIVE: Drones are being used to help in search and rescue operation

In a horrific incident that unfolded on Sunday evening, hundreds of people fell into the Machchuu river in Gujarat's Morbi district after a cable suspension bridge they were walking on, collapsed. More than 130 people have lost their lives, and multiple teams of SDRF, NDRF, Indian Army and even Coast Guard have been deployed for relief work.

The British-era bridge opened for public on October 26 after undergoing a six-month-long renovation. At the time of the incident, 400-500 people were on the bridge, and when it collapsed, hundreds of them fell into the river. Several visuals and videos have emerged showing people holding onto the cables of the collapsed bridge and even swimming to navigate themselves to safety.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, who cancelled all his scheduled events for Sunday, reached the collapse site late last night to take stock of the situation. He also visited the district hospital where the injured have been admitted. Patel had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after the incident happened, and the latter had called for “urgent mobilisation” of teams.

State home minister Harsh Sanghavi, meanwhile, informed that a criminal case has been registered in the matter and those found guilty will be given strict punishment. He added that a five-member committee has been formed to unearth the lapses in the renovation work of the bridge.