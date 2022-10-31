Home / India News / Morbi bridge collapse LIVE: Drones are being used to help in search and rescue operation
Live

Morbi bridge collapse LIVE: Drones are being used to help in search and rescue operation

india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2022 10:22 AM IST

Gujarat cable bridge collapse LIVE updates, October 31, 2022: The British-era suspension bridge opened for public on October 26, which marked the Gujarati New Year, after undergoing a six-month-long renovation. 

Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Monday, October 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Monday, October 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

In a horrific incident that unfolded on Sunday evening, hundreds of people fell into the Machchuu river in Gujarat's Morbi district after a cable suspension bridge they were walking on, collapsed. More than 130 people have lost their lives, and multiple teams of SDRF, NDRF, Indian Army and even Coast Guard have been deployed for relief work.

The British-era bridge opened for public on October 26 after undergoing a six-month-long renovation. At the time of the incident, 400-500 people were on the bridge, and when it collapsed, hundreds of them fell into the river. Several visuals and videos have emerged showing people holding onto the cables of the collapsed bridge and even swimming to navigate themselves to safety.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, who cancelled all his scheduled events for Sunday, reached the collapse site late last night to take stock of the situation. He also visited the district hospital where the injured have been admitted. Patel had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after the incident happened, and the latter had called for “urgent mobilisation” of teams.

State home minister Harsh Sanghavi, meanwhile, informed that a criminal case has been registered in the matter and those found guilty will be given strict punishment. He added that a five-member committee has been formed to unearth the lapses in the renovation work of the bridge.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 31, 2022 10:22 AM IST

    Drones put to task to help in search and rescue operation

    Drones are being used to help in the search and rescue operation in Morbi, a video shared by news agency ANI showed on Monday.

  • Oct 31, 2022 09:52 AM IST

    In Gujarat for National Unity Day, PM condoles loss of lives

    PM Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat today for the National Unity Day, condoled the loss of lives in the Morbi bridge collapse incident. He said that though he is in Ekta Nagar, his mind is with the “victims of Morbi”. “Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty,” he added.

  • Oct 31, 2022 09:36 AM IST

    Eyewitness says ‘never saw anything like this’

    Eyewitness says she never “saw anything” like the Morbi bridge collapse accident. Speaking with news agency ANI, Haseena said that she “can't describe it in words”. “There were children as well. I helped people as members of my own family. I also gave my vehicle to carry bodies to the hospital. The admin also helped too,” she was quoted as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat bridge collapse narendra modi amit shah indian army sdrf ndrf + 5 more

Congress to launch ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ in poll-bound Gujarat from Tuesday

india news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 10:14 AM IST

The yatra will include 145 public meetings and 95 rallies, and cover 5,432 kms, with an aim to establish ‘direct contact’ with 45 million people

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi last week. (ANI Photo)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi last week. (ANI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi, other Congress leaders remember Indira Gandhi

india news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 10:04 AM IST

“On her death anniversary, we remember India’s only female PM, Indira Gandhi. From liberation of Bangladesh to ushering in of Green Revolution, she led the nation through its highs & lows. We salute her unyielding resilience & unwavering vision for the nation's development,” the Congress tweeted on its official handle.

Gandhi was shot dead on the lawns of her residence in New Delhi by two of her bodyguards.(HT Archives)
Gandhi was shot dead on the lawns of her residence in New Delhi by two of her bodyguards.(HT Archives)

Morbi bridge collapse LIVE: In Guj for Unity Day, PM says ‘mind is with victims’

india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2022 09:54 AM IST

Gujarat cable bridge collapse LIVE updates, October 31, 2022: The British-era suspension bridge opened for public on October 26, which marked the Gujarati New Year, after undergoing a six-month-long renovation. 

Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Monday, October 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Monday, October 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

‘Centre will spare no effort in relief ops': PM Modi on Gujarat bridge collapse

india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2022 10:12 AM IST

Morbi bridge collapse: The rescue ops continued overnight at the accident site.

Rescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India, (REUTERS)
Rescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India, (REUTERS)

Amit Shah expresses grief over loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse

india news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 09:10 AM IST

The death toll in the Morbi bridge collapse incident has breached 130, even as rescue operations continues at the site.

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Screengrab of video/Amit Shah Twitter)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (Screengrab of video/Amit Shah Twitter)

National Unity Day: HM leads birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Patel in Delhi

india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2022 09:07 AM IST

The celebration will also include the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge ceremony near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Patel Chowk in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Patel Chowk in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Morning brief: In Guj bridge collapse, personnel carry out overnight rescue ops

india news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 08:59 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat. (AP)
Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat. (AP)

Gujarat bridge collapse: Morbi death toll rises to 133; rescue operations underway

india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2022 10:06 AM IST

At 6.40 pm on Sunday evening, the 756-metre-long suspended cable bridge snapped with 400-500 people on it, more than thrice its capacity, resulting in hundreds of people falling into the river

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel takes stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed in Morbi district on Sunday night. (PTI Photo)
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel takes stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed in Morbi district on Sunday night. (PTI Photo)

Over 200 personnel carried out overnight Morbi rescue ops, says minister| Videos

india news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 08:08 AM IST

The Morbi tragedy is reported to have claimed over 130 lives so far while over 170 people have been rescued. Horrific videos showed people falling in the river flowing below as the overcrowded "hanging bridge" crashed within moments on Sunday evening.

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat. (AP)
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat. (AP)

Assam CM takes part in early morning rituals on Chhath: 'Divine feeling'

india news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 07:20 AM IST

A day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in greeting people celebrating Chhath. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and several other leaders extended their wishes to the devotees.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa visited the Pandu Port Ghat on Monday.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa visited the Pandu Port Ghat on Monday.

Rescue ops continue overnight as Gujarat bridge collapse kills over 130| Top 10

india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2022 07:40 AM IST

Morbi bridge collapse: The bridge came crashing down on Sunday evening.

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)

Breaking: 2 Maoists killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2022 10:05 AM IST

Breaking news October 31, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Ex-ISRO chief K Sivan among 67 to get Rajyotsava Award

india news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:41 AM IST

Following the tradition of awarding Rajyotsava Award every year to eminent persons who have rendered significant service in various fields, the government announcing the list of winners said, it has decided to honour the dignitaries as the state celebrates 67th Kannada Rajyotsava this year.

Former ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan (HT File Photo)
Former ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan (HT File Photo)

Transparency key in jobs: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

india news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:40 AM IST

The time has come for youth of Jammu & Kashmir to scale new heights and build a better future by taking advantage of fresh opportunities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he virtually addressed a Rozgar Mela (employment fair) in the Union territory in which 3,000 people were recruited for public-sector jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the J&K Rozgar Mela via video message, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the J&K Rozgar Mela via video message, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

40 Pak-based militants killed this year by forces: DGP Dilbag Singh

india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2022 07:57 AM IST

DGP Dilbag Singh said that the structure of most of the militant outfits, working in the valley, has been destroyed.

Image for representation only.
Image for representation only.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out