PM Modi chairs high-level review meet as Gujarat bridge collapse toll crosses 130

PM Modi chairs high-level review meet as Gujarat bridge collapse toll crosses 130

Updated on Oct 31, 2022 09:08 PM IST

Narendra Modi was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the mishap took place in Morbi in which more than 130 people have died so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high level meeting to review the situation in Morbi, at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat on Sunday.

Modi was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the mishap took place in Morbi in which more than 130 people have died. so far All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed. “The prime minister once again emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance,” sources said.

The high-level meeting was attended by chief minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, MoS home Harsh Sanghavi, the chief secretary and the director general of police (GDP) of Gujarat, along with other top officials, including from the home department of the state and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

