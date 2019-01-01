More changes likely in amended citizenship bill

The bill that seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, to make it easier for non-Muslims from neighbouring countries to get Indian citizenship may see further changes. But a proposal to keep Bangladesh out of the bill’s purview is unlikely to be added.

People aware of the developments said some non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members have demanded that Bangladesh be kept out of the proposed legislation in wake of protests in large parts of Assam. But it has not found support from many political parties including the BJP.

The amendments to the Act propose to reduce the time the minorities — Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians — from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh need to become citizens. According to the current law, only those who came to India from these countries before 1958 are eligible to become Indian citizens.

Parties like the Asom Gana Parishad and other organisations have launched protests against the bill as it goes against the 1985 Assam accord. The accord, signed between the Centre and the Assam government, states that any outsider from Bangladesh, who has come after March 25, 1971, is an illegal immigrant.

“The new law allows citizenship for immigrants who have come until December 31, 2014,” said a senior Opposition leader.

A joint committee is currently reviewing the bill. Opposition leaders told HT that the proposal to drop Bangladesh from the bill has not been accepted. A BJP leader explained that if India can open its doors to non-Muslims from Pakistan, then why cannot Bangladeshi Hindus or Sikhs or Christians come to India.

Northern states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab, which share the border with Pakistan, have given their approval. The joint panel is likely to meet on December 3 to adopt its report. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to go to Silchar in Assam on December 4 amid speculation that he might talk about the amendment.

