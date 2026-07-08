Nagpur airport to get multi-phase upgrade; ₹300cr investment in first phase

GMR Airports on Wednesday unveiled a multi-phase expansion plan for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, with an initial investment of ₹300 crore to modernise the airport and a long-term roadmap to expand passenger, cargo and commercial infrastructure. According to the company, the long-term plan is to increase the airport’s passenger handling capacity from the current three million passengers annually to 30 million. (Instagram/nagpur.airport)

The announcement follows the completion of the airport’s privatisation process and the handover of around 1,000 hectares of land by Maharashtra Airport Infrastructure Ltd (MIL) on June 25, enabling GMR Nagpur International Airport Ltd (GNIAL) to begin operations and initiate long-term development of the airport.

GBS Raju, chairman of GMR Airports, said the company viewed airports as drivers of regional development and said the Nagpur project reflected its long-term plans to strengthen connectivity and aviation infrastructure.

SGK Kishore, executive director and chief innovation officer, of GMR Group, said, “Our vision for Nagpur Airport is to make it a future-ready, sustainable aviation hub that enhances connectivity…As India continues to grow, we remain committed to developing world-class airports that support progress and sustainability.”

GMR said that the development roadmap is divided into three phases over the next eight years.

As part of the first phase, GMR Airports will invest about ₹300 crore over the next 12 to 18 months to modernise the existing airport.

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The works include refurbishment of the terminal and associated airside and landside facilities, additional check-in counters and self-check-in kiosks, expanded security screening, upgraded washrooms, dedicated lounges, more bus boarding gates and improvements to passenger access.

In the second phase (planned over three four years) the company said that it will build a new integrated passenger terminal with an initial annual capacity of four million passengers, additional aircraft parking stands, a cargo terminal with an annual handling capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes, an in-flight kitchen, fuel farm, ground handling infrastructure, expanded parking and city-side commercial development.

The third phase (five to eight years), will see construction of a second runway, a new air traffic control tower, dedicated power and water infrastructure and other facilities to support future growth.

According to the company, the long-term plan is to increase the airport’s passenger handling capacity from the current three million passengers annually to 30 million over the 30-year concession period, with the potential to expand it further to 50 million within the available land.

GMR said that it also plans to develop Nagpur as a cargo and logistics hub with a handling capacity of 150,000 metric tonnes a year and earmark nearly 100 hectares for Aerocity development to support commercial activity and non-aeronautical businesses.

Nagpur airport chief executive officer (CEO) Srikanth Bhandarkar said the project was aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and passenger convenience.