At least 4 drones spotted hovering over military stations in Jammu

At least four drones were spotted hovering over military installations in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts of Jammu & Kashmir between 7.10pm and 8.45pm on Thursday, people aware of the matter said.

Drones have been repeatedly spotted in the region since June 27 when a drone was used to target the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu with explosives last month. The explosives left two personnel injured.

An official said the first unidentified flying object on Thursday was spotted by guards of a military station. The object was seen moving from Nagrota to Jammu. “Another suspicious flying object with constant white light was observed over Kharian garrison at 8.10pm. After flying overhead, it turned southwards towards Indreshwar Nagar in Miran Sahib area of RS Pura sector,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

He added the device was flying at a height of 700-800 metres above the ground and no sound was heard. Another suspected drone with blinking white light was spotted at 8.15 pm over a military station at Nandpur in Arnia in the Jammu district. “Troops of 17 Garhwal at Nandpur Tibba fired eight rounds toward the flying object which was flying at a height of around 250 metres above the ground level. It was spotted for about a minute,” said the official.

The flying object reportedly came from Arnia and moved towards Jammu. Nandpur is around eight to nine km from the India-Pakistan border.

A similar blinking light was seen over Satwari garrison around 8.45 pm. The object moved from west to east towards Satwari Chowk in Jammu city.

Vivek Singh, a resident of Hiranagar in the Kathua district, spotted a drone around 8.45 pm. He shot a video of the object on his mobile and handed the clip to the police for investigation.

At least two drones were also spotted flying near Samba garrison on Thursday night, prompting soldiers to fire on them.

The June 27 attack on the air force station was the first such instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India. The National Investigation Agency is investigating the case.

Jammu & Kashmir Police believe the drones come from across the border.

Drones were spotted hovering over military stations in Jammu for four consecutive days after June 27 attack.

Border Security Force troops also fired on a suspected Pakistani drone along the India-Pakistan border in Arnia on Tuesday. Another drone was spotted in Pallanwala in Akhnoor late on Wednesday.

There have been several incidents of Pakistan-based terrorists using drones in the border areas of Jammu & Kashmir to drop arms, ammunition, drugs, and money to fuel terrorism in the region.

At least 300 drones have been sighted along the border with Pakistan since 2019.