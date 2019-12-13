New record as 15 Indian-origin MPs elected to House of Commons

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 11:12 IST

Fifteen Indian-origin MPs were elected to the House of Commons on Friday, setting a new record for the 1.5 million-strong Indian community: seven each from Conservative and Labour parties and one from the Liberal Democrats.

Labour’s Indian-origin candidates survived the party’s poor performance, while the Conservative party increased its tally of MPs from the community from five to seven. The cohort of Indian-origin MPs has three new faces.

The election resulted in the highest number of MPs from the community since Dadabhai Naoroji was first elected from Finsbury Central in 1892.

The new faces in the Conservative group are Gagan Mohindra (Hertforshire South West) and Claire Coutinho (Surrey East), while five sitting MPs were re-elected: Priti Patel (Witham), Alok Sharma (Reading West), Shailesh Vara (Cambridgeshire North West), Suella Braverman (Fareham) and Rishi Sunak (Richmond, Yorkshire).

Three of them, who were part of the outgoing Boris Johnson government, are likely to be reappointed: Patel (home secretary), Sharma (international development secretary) and Sunak (chief secretary to the Treasury).

Navendu Mishra (Stockport) is the new face in Labour’s Indian-origin group, while its six outgoing MPs were re-elected with convincing margins: Virendra Sharma (Ealing Southall), Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Slough), Seema Malhotra (Feltham and Heston), Preet Kaur Gill (Birmingham Edgbaston), Lisa Nandy (Wigan) and Valerie Vaz (Walsall South).

Munira Wilson of Liberal Democrats won in Twickenham, which was held by the party’s former leader, Vince Cable.

Leicester East, which was held by Keith Vaz for 32 years since 1987, was retained by Labour in the face of a concerted campaign by sections of the Indian community in favour of the Conservative candidate, Bhupen Dave.

Sections of the 1.5 million-strong Indian community campaigned on social media and on the streets against the Labour party for its stand on Kashmir and for nominating a non-Indian origin candidate from Leicester East (Claudia Webbe).