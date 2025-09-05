More rain on cards for Delhi, Gurugram today amid flooding? What IMD says

Parts of the Delhi-NCR region are grappling with severe flooding as the rising levels in river Yamuna pushes water on to roads, farms, and low-lying areas. As Delhi continues to witness waterlogging, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light showers for Friday. New Delhi, India – Sept. 4, 2025: People seen outside during the monsoon rains at Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

As per IMD, a generally cloudy sky is likely to prevail over Delhi with expectations of moderate to light rainfall.

Further, the IMD predicted light rain in isolated places towards the evening and afternoon. While rain is likely, there is no weather warning issued for Delhi.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 23.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the maximum is expected to settle between 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, for Delhi NCR, no warning has been issued, including in Gurgaon and Ghaziabad and as per the nowcast prediction.

In an X post, the Delhi Regional Met Centre informed that light intermittent rainfall or drizzle is likely to occur at Haryana’s Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat and Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla and Khataul.

Rainfall recorded at several weather stations in Delhi in the past 24 hours, starting from 8:30 a.m.,mm showed that Safdarjung logged 7.6 mm of rain. While, Palam recorded 13.3 mm, Lodi Road 3.2 mm and Ridge recorded 5.2 mm of rain.

Delhi's air quality index stood at a satisfactory level, recorded at 67 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile, parts of the NCR remain flooded on Friday morning following heavy rainfall lashing Delhi throughout the week.

At 7 am on Friday, the Yamuna River at Signature Bridge flowed above the danger level. The warning mark for the Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres.

Evacuations are being carried out, and authorities are also setting up tents to shift people from low-lying areas. As a preventive measure, people residing in the low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1.