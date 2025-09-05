Delhi-NCR wakes up to severe flooding even as river Yamuna's water level recedes | Visuals

Despite some downtrend in river Yamuna's water level the previous day, several areas across Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) remained flooded on Friday morning. An Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) official said that while water levels seem stable, they are likely to remain above the danger level and cause waterlogging across Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) had suggested that the river's water level was stabilising after having breached the danger mark for two consecutive days amid heavy rainfall in the capital.

On Thursday morning, the Yamuna was flowing at 207.48 metres. However, by 10 pm, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (Loha Pul), which is considered the benchmark, receded to 207.4 metres.

According to CWC, the Yamuna's water level at 7 am on Friday slightly receded to 207.33m.

According to an Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) official, while the CWC indicates the water levels as stable, they are likely to remain above the danger level and cause waterlogging issues across Delhi.

Meanwhile, after days of consistent rainfall, Delhi woke up to clear skies on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for the capital.

The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be at 33 degrees Celsius.

Friday morning visuals from the ORB/Loha Pul showed the Yamuna River flowing in spate, above the danger mark, with residents of the nearby areas being moved to safer locations and shelter camps.

Civil Lines also remained heavily flooded, with the streets of Monastery Market being waterlogged. Visuals showed dogs wading through the overflowing river water in the area.

Meanwhile, machines have been installed in the areas around the Vasudev Ghat to pump out the floodwater. Autorickshaws were seen slowly moving through the water, while tractors were parked on the roadside.

Residents of the low-lying areas around the Yamuna were moved to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar-1. Earlier on Thursday, floodwater from the river had entered some of the camps as well.

Among NCR areas, parts of Gurugram and Ghaziabad also remained flooded. Officials said on Thursday that at least 55 families were rescued from a flood-affected village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, as water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana caused the Yamuna river to swell.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance) Saurabh Bhatt told news agency PTI that the rescued families from the Badarpur village were evacuated with the help of a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team in the area.

"Arrangements for food, including milk for infants, have been made for the rescued families," Bhatt said. He added that camps have been set up for villagers, though many of them are reluctant to move.

The ADM said the administration's main concern is protecting the Yamuna embankment from further impact on more villages.

He noted that ambulances, a health department team and essential medicines have also been stationed in the affected region.