Portion of Singhola flyover on NH-44 caves in at Delhi border

A portion of the Singhola flyover on National Highway 44 (NH-44) near Alipur in outer Delhi caved in on Thursday morning, affecting vehicular movement on the carriageway going towards Sonepat, Panipat and Karnal through the Delhi-Haryana border. The Delhi Traffic Police diverted vehicles to alternative routes and also issued a public advisory on social media platforms, informing commuters about the road cave-in.

“All vehicles intending to go towards Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, etc via NH-44 are advised to take NH-44 from Mukarba Chowk to UER-II to DSIIDC Bawana Sector-4 cut and take right turn to NH-344M towards Jhinjholi border to enter Sonepat in Haryana,” the traffic police said in their social media post.

The road-owning agency, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), posted on X, “NHAI would like to inform that the settlement happened because of leakage from @DelhiJalBoard water pipeline crossing the said section of NH-44, due to which water spread into the approaches and foundation. The water pipeline was immediately shut down by Delhi Jal Board, and NHAI promptly diverted the traffic to start restoration work, ensuring minimal inconvenience to the commuters.”

The Delhi Jal Board did not respond to queries on the matter.