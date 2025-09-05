Animals rescued in Delhi from floodwaters

As the Yamuna swelled and residents were evacuated from its banks, a parallel rescue effort was kicked off by volunteers, NGOs and citizens: to save stranded animals. On Thursday, in the floodplains opposite Mayur Vihar Phase-1, a group of 30-40 people gathered to save marooned animals. Two rescue boats crisscrossed the waterlogged landscape, searching for dogs and cattle. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

From dogs perched on rooftops to buffaloes surrounded by floodwaters, dozens of people waded through chest-deep water, carrying animals on their shoulders or ferrying them on boats to safety.

“People have been here since yesterday morning. We’ve brought food and medicines and are also sending some animals for sterilisation. All of this is being done from our own pockets,” said Yogesh Khabrani, 35, a Mayur Vihar resident. He said that initially volunteers had waded in on foot, until local MLA Ravinder Singh Negi intervened and arranged for rescue boats already operating in the area to also be used for animals.

By evening, volunteers had rescued nearly 80 dogs. However, the rescue operations were not limited to dogs – by around 7pm, people had rescued around 15 buffaloes, four cows, and two calves.

“We even saved two mice,” Khabrani added.

Every animal returning on the boats was welcomed with claps and cheers, before being offered food, water, and medical care.

The rescues were not centralised operations. Rather, word of mouth and social media posts drew people together. Among the groups present was Friendicoes-SECA, one of Delhi’s oldest animal welfare organisations. “We anticipated flooding and were preparing for rescues. Today we came to Mayur Vihar to help, while also carrying out operations in Noida and Ghaziabad,” said a volunteer.

Despite the challenges, the effort was carefully thought out. Volunteers avoided relocating rescued dogs, recognising their territorial instincts. “We are keeping them nearby so when the waters recede, they can return to their areas,” said Rudra, another volunteer.

Still, around 50-60 animals remained stranded as night fell. Volunteers left food for them, planning to resume rescue work at dawn on Friday. “We cannot continue our rescue efforts today due to low light, and it is difficult to see. However, we have left food for the animals, and will rescue them tomorrow,” said Khabrani, while volunteers made plans to assemble at 8 am on Friday morning.

Scenes of ordinary citizens working side by side with animal welfare groups offered a rare moment of solidarity in the midst of a crisis. For those involved, each successful rescue reinforced a sense of purpose.