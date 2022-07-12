Heavy rainfall to batter Gujarat, Telangana; light shower predicted for Delhi

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed ministers, MLAs and officials to be on alert in view of heavy downpour in the state and more showers expected for the next three days. The weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain at isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts till Tuesday morning.

Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak districts for 24 hours starting 8.30am on July 12.

On Monday, rain lashed parts of Delhi after eluding the national capital for a week, bringing temporary relief to the residents. The weather, however, again turned humid by evening, with minimum temperature settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Heavy rain batters states, alerts issued for districts

For Tuesday, the weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, heavy downpour in several parts of south and central Gujarat districts has caused a flood-like situation in many areas. The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat during the next five days.

Several villages have been cut off and NDRF teams are working to rescue people.

"Seven persons died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to rain-related incidents like lightning, drowning, wall collapse etc in Gujarat to 63 since June 1," state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said.

The Met department said that the situation has arose due to flash floods, with the state receiving 18 inches of rainfall in just four hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah assured Gujarat of all possible help from the Centre.

