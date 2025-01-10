‘More than AI, we need…’: Ramdev on Raj Shamani podcast

Yoga guru Ramdev shared his thoughts on the challenges facing India’s youth today during an episode of entrepreneur Raj Shamani's podcast 'Figuring Out'. In an unfiltered chat, Shamani brought up important concerns about the current path of Indian youth, and Ramdev offered his perspective on the issues at hand. Yoga guru Ramdev with podcaster Raj Shamani.

The discussion focused on the consumption habits and lifestyle choices of young people, especially those between the ages of 8 and 18. Ramdev expressed his concerns about the increasing amount of time young people are spending on their phones.

“In India today, youth aged 8 to 18 are spending 8 to 12 hours mindlessly scrolling through their phones, consuming anything and everything without a second thought. They’re indulging in harmful, vulgar content and being overstimulated by what they watch, hear, and eat," Ramdev remarked.

He went on to highlight how this behavior has contributed to a loss of purpose, with many young individuals drifting away from their true potential. "They’ve become mere consumers, not creators - absorbing negative influences, unhealthy visuals, and toxic information. It feels like they’ve lost their sense of direction in life. What are they doing? What are they gaining from all this?"

The Yoga guru emphasized that such behavior is not only harmful to individuals but also to the broader development of the nation.

Ramdev on current education system

The conversation then turned to the role of education in an ever-evolving world. Raj Shamani, a strong advocate for personal growth, asked Ramdev to share his thoughts on whether the current educational system adequately prepares young people for future challenges. Ramdev responded by stressing the importance of fostering "Real Intelligence" (RI) over the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"More than AI, we need RI—Real Intelligence. Real Intelligence should be stronger than Artificial Intelligence. We must stay updated with the entire world, and I am updated, standing before you," he said, emphasizing the need for individuals to be well-rounded and adaptable to change.

Ramdev further underscored that education should go beyond academic achievement and focus on developing leadership qualities and building character. "Education should be for leadership and character building," he asserted. "The world has been transformed by those with big ideas, and so our education must be excellent, encompassing all components. But most importantly, it must instill courage, valor, determination, and self-respect in every individual, empowering them to change the world."