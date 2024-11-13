‘I got inside MrBeast’s brain’: Raj Shamani hangs out with US YouTuber, gets ‘insane knowledge’ from him

American YouTuber MrBeast was recently in India to attend a promotional event. During his visit, he met with several people, including Raj Shamani. The host of one of India’s top leadership podcasts welcomed the US content creator as a guest on his show and was blown away by his “insane knowledge.” In an X post, Shamani gave a sneak peek of his conversation with MrBeast, and the share has gone viral. The image shows YouTubers MrBeast and Raj Shamani playing carrom and then recording a podcast. (X/@rajshamani)

“I beat MrBeast in Carrom and didn’t get the winning money,” Raj Shamani started his post on a witty line. However, in the following sentence, he added that despite losing out on the award, he got “some insane knowledge” from the US YouTuber.

“MrBeast came to our office and spent a day with me and obviously, we recorded a podcast,” he posted, adding that he discussed ten things with the YouTuber in their three-hour-long podcast.

Besides discussing MrBeast’s future as a creator, they delved into the topic of business losses, initial failures, and the eventual rise of his chocolate brand. They also explored who should venture into branding, strategies for going viral, and the hypothetical scenario of MrBeast being an Indian content creator.

“This podcast is a serious one for all the aspiring brand builders and creators, I have never had a more in-depth and intelligent conversation on mistakes. There’s a reason why Mr Beast is the biggest creator in the world, because the way he thinks is not only grand and unique but inspirational,” Shamani further expressed. He concluded his post with two photos.

One picture shows him and MrBeast playing carrom, and the other captures them during the podcast session.

Take a look at the post here:

What did social media say?

Raj Shamani’s post created chatter on X. From expressing their wonder to asking when the podcast would drop, people posted varied comments.

An individual wrote, “It’s the mindset, not just the ideas, that sets the real winners apart.” Another added, “Waiting for the podcast Raj. These highlights are quite interesting.”

A third expressed, “Surely gonna be an interesting podcast!” A fourth joined, “Wow can’t wait to watch it.”

MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, visited India to launch Feastables, his chocolate and snack brand. Logan Paul, JJ 'KSI', and Darren IShowSpeed also visited India at the same time for other promotional events. While in the country, they met several renowned Indian content creators.