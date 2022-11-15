'More than population of USA, EU…': In Bali, PM Modi highlights India's achievements since 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted India's achievements since 2014, when the BJP came to power at the Centre, and how Indians are making a mark across the world as India's talent, technology, innovation and industry have created a global identity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing an event of the Indian diaspora, in Indonesia's Bali, where he attended the G20 summit and met with top world leaders on its sidelines, said since 2014, India has opened more than 320 million bank accounts, calling it a number more than the population of the US.

Modi also highlighted how Indians are making a mark the world over as India's talent, technology, innovation and industry have created a global identity.

"PM @narendramodi interacted and addressed a gathering of Indian diaspora and friends of India in Bali, Indonesia. He highlighted the close cultural and civilisational linkages and the role of the diaspora in deepening our vibrant ties," the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet

Takeaways from PM Modi's address to Indian community in Bali:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> India's talent, technology, innovation and industry have created a global identity. One out of every 10 unicorns worldwide is built in India, Modi said.

> Indians are making a mark world over. From Indian CEOs for global majors to be the world's fastest-growing large economy to being number 1 in global fintech - India is progressing rapidly.

> Since 2014, we have opened more than 320 million bank accounts. More than the population of the USA… New India is developing with speed and scale.

> Not only in terms of economy but India has also progressed in manufacturing vaccines and medicines during the pandemic and has emerged as self-sufficient over time.

> India is also spearheading the global movement towards holistic health and is helping the global community to understand the importance of wellness and health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> Through Yoga, we are helping the world understand the importance of health and wellness.

> Under Ayushman Bharat, today, India is providing free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh annually to more Indians than the total population of the European Union and the USA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON